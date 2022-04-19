Skip to main content
Chelsea Reveal Pre-Season Plans in United States as Arsenal Fixture Confirmed

Chelsea have confirmed they will face Arsenal as part of their pre-season tour in the United States this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side will head across the Atlantic to play three fixtures in the US in July, it has been revealed. 

They will play in the FC Series 'Clash of Nations' tour which will feature Orlando City and Arsenal. 

Chelsea will face the Gunners, it has been confirmed, on Saturday 23 July at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

imago1011389246h

They will also play two other matches on the 16 and 20 July, with teams and locations to be announced at a later date. 

Read More

It has been speculated that a fixture against Charlotte FC is likely to be played, while a trip to Las Vegas is also on the agenda for the Blues, however that is yet to be confirmed.

It should be noted that these fixtures and the tour to the United States will only go ahead if the club is sold, which is expected, and are no longer subject to any UK Government restrictions.

What has been said?

Technical director Petr Cech told the official Chelsea website: "We’ve always had a lot of success on our US tours, taking so many fans to the stadiums and giving them the opportunity to see Chelsea FC play live. We have a huge fan base in the US that we’ve proudly built, and we’ve seen that fanbase getting bigger and bigger every year. We are delighted to go and play in the FC Series and the Florida Cup, where in total we will have three competitive games to prepare well for our upcoming season and to show what we can do to the American audience."

Ricardo Villar, CEO of the Florida Cup/FC Series, added: "We are thrilled to continue our tradition of connecting countries across the world through sport. We look forward to delivering a first-class experience to our English visitors with help from our partners locally in Orlando and across North America."

imago1011385739h
