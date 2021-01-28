"Everybody expects results" - Chelsea sack culture doesn't scare Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has said it was an easy choice deciding to become the new Head Coach of Chelsea.

The 47-year-old was appointed as the new boss on Tuesday on an initial 18 month contract and has already overseen his first game in charge, which ended in a 0-0 draw against Wolves in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Tuchel is under pressure to deliver results immediately, with that the reason which led to Frank Lampard's departure earlier on in the week.

Chelsea is a club all about winning. Success is essential for the club, and if you don't deliver you will be out of the door. That is evident by Roman Abramovich's ruthless approach to hiring and firing managers.

And in his unveiling press conference on Thursday, Tuchel was asked whether he feared the firing culture at Chelsea.

"Yes and no, but I'm absolutely grateful I can work on this level," admitted Tuchel.

"If you sign for Chelsea you sign for the hunger of titles, you sign for being absolutely competitive in every competition you play. I'm totally aware of that.

"It is like you said but it does not scare me, we have big ambitions. I myself have the biggest ambitions.

"I'm very excited about the mixture of the team, I'm very excited about the structure of the club, and the first days were amazing.

"And I'm absolutely aware that at some point everybody expects results but honestly, I'm doing that of myself."

Tuchel was also asked why he decided to jump at the opportunity to join Chelsea.

His response: "Why not? It was the opportunity at one of the biggest clubs in the world, in the most competitive league in the world.

"It was the moment that felt like we should absolutely not miss the chance to be part of the Chelsea family, and to compete for titles with the best managers and the best teams.

"So that was a pretty easy choice."

Tuchel will be hoping to bag his first win in charge on Sunday when the Blues host Burnley at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

