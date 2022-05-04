The Chelsea sale could be blocked if Roman Abramovich demands his loan to be repayed by the club, it has been revealed.

This comes after it was reported that Chelsea have told the government that they want to restructure the way the club is being sold to repay the debts.

As per Ben Jacobs, there is a risk that if Abramovich does this that the club sale may be blocked completely.

The final deal to sell the club must be signed off by the United Kingdom government, who will ensure no funds go to Abramovich after his sanctioning.

However, the fact that he could ask for his loan to be paid may put the sale into doubt.

Jacobs states that the sale would be blocked if Fordstam attempted to pay Camberley back the $2 billion in loans, even if it's not entirely clear who controls the latter as the government are worried about funding Abramovich.

However, other reports have stated that rather than demanding it be repaid now, Abramovich is understood to expect his £1.5 billion loan to Chelsea to be frozen after the clubs sale.

Chelsea’s parent company Fordstam Limited has been frozen as it is owned by the Russian, so this makes things complicated.

The latest updates stated that the Government are increasingly concerned about whether a deal for Chelsea will be done in time to safeguard their future but now it has been reported that the whole process could be blocked depending on the demands from the owner.

The speed of the transaction is key as Chelsea attempt to rush through a takeover as Todd Boehly's group look to be the new owners.



