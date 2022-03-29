Raine Hoping to 'Rapidly Progress' Chelsea Takeover Before End of April

The sale of Chelsea is hoped to be 'progressed rapidly' next month after the four shortlisted bidders were confirmed, according to reports.

The shortlist was revealed last week by the American merchant bank, who whittled down the bids to four - Todd Boehly's-led group, the Sir Martin Broughton-fronted consortium, the Ricketts family, as well as Boston Celtics and Atalanta owner Stephen Pagliuca.

After they were given notice of their successful bids, they were all given instructions and details of the next stage of the takeover process.

They will now be given until April 11 to submit final bids and proposals, before Raine decides on a preferred bidder to take to the UK Government by April 18 for approval.

Raine will give them all access to Chelsea's accounts before hoping to achieve a sale by the end of April.

But James Robson of the Standard now reports that Raine, after initially indicating a deal could be struck by the end of next month, are hoping to bring that date forward.

Once the preferred bidder has sealed Government approval, they will undergo the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test.

All four bidders are set to fly to London to hold face-to-face talks with the current Chelsea board - Bruce Buck, Marina Granovskaia and Guy Lawrence - as well as potentially meeting current Men's Head Coach Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea, the Government and the Premier League all claimed to be eager to push through a sale as quick as possible before the end of the season following sanctions to owner Roman Abramovich.

