Chelsea Sale Thrown Into Doubt Due to Lack of Assurances By Roman Abramovich

The sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly has been thrown into doubt amid concerns about assurances being provided by Roman Abramovich regarding where the money from the sale will go.

An agreement is in place to see Boehly's American-Swiss consortium take over the club.

However, as per Sky News, this is now in doubt due to concerns over where the money from the sale will go.

Government officials have doubts about whether a special licence needed to approve the sale will be issued before a deadline at the end of the month.

Ministers are yet to receive assurances about the destination of the funds once the sale is complete, Sky report.

Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government means that he cannot profit from the sale in any way.

The Blues' current licence, which allows them to operate under the Russian's ownership, is set to expire on May 31. A takeover must be completed before this date in order to keep the club operating.

Sky report that on Monday, officials said they remained concerned about the fate of a £1.5 billion loan to the club's parent company from Abramovich.

He cannot pay-off the loan at the moment as he does not have access to funds but the loan is thought to be repayable upon the sale of Chelsea.

People close to the discussions also state that ministers have not been given the assurances they are seeking from the Russian about the destination of the £2.5 billion sale proceeds.

The Blues owner is determined to donate a hefty amount to victims of the war in Ukraine, but the Government are keen to ensure that the owner does not profit in any way.

This week is seen as the 'crunch week' for Chelsea as they will hope to have the sale concluded before the licence expires.

People close to the situation cautioned that the process remained fluid, and a licence could yet be issued before the end of the month, ensuring Chelsea begin next season under new ownership.

