Chelsea Scout Explains How Club Culture is 'Always to be Better'

Chelsea scout Scott Conlon has explained how the culture at Cobham is 'always to be better' in an honest interview.

This comes after the Chelsea man identified 18-year-old Alfie Gilchrist as the 'next John Terry'.

Speaking to caughtoffside.com, Conlon discussed the culture at Chelsea.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When opening up on Chelsea's scouting system, Conlon said: “Even when we won the Champions League you’re getting emails literally the next day being like ‘Guys! Where’s the best six-year-old? We can’t miss out on this player!

“The culture at Chelsea is that we never stand still, we always want to be better.”

The Blues have one of the best scouting systems in the world, leading to Cobham producing elite talent.

Mason Mount, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Trevoh Chalobah are all key players in Thomas Tuchel's side, graduating from the Cobham Academy in the last few years.

There are also several other Blues graduates scattered around the Premier League, playing crucial roles for their sides as Cobham dominates the Premier League.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The scout continued to open up on Chelsea's Academy success: “There’s also been great work by the Premier League, all that investment is being pushed into academies and that’s helped things," he said.

"The Premier League clubs see how well Chelsea in particular are benefiting from young English players coming through, so they want to keep pumping money into making sure we have the best academies in the world."

There are several other elite talents coming through the club's youth ranks too.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube