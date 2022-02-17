Chelsea Sent Scouts for Champions League Star Karim Adeyemi Confirms Club President

Chelsea sent scouts to watch RB Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi when he was 16-years-old, confirms Unterhaching club president Manfreed Schwabl.

The 20-year-old is rapidly becoming one of Europe's top prospects with fantastic performances in the Champions League.

Speaking to Goal, Unterhaching's club president Schwable revealed Chelsea sent scouts to watch him.

"Karim was a little rascal in his childhood. We had to straighten him out a bit when it came to school. That he got there on time, had everything with him," Schwabl said.

"When he was 16, some clubs from England wanted to sign him. For example, some scouts from Chelsea came, but I don't know if that would have worked out.

"The move to Salzburg was exactly right because it's not too far away from his home in Munich. The closeness to his family is very important. He has a very good and stable environment."

The German has been in fine form this season, resulting in him being linked with several top European clubs.

It was previously reported that Chelsea had already opened talks with Adeyemi over a potential transfer, making the 'first contact' with his entourage.

However, Barcelona joined the race for him but the Blues will now face competition from the rest of Europe if they are to sign the player who they watched during his time at Unterhaching.

He is the next in line of impressive forwards at Salzburg after Erling Haaland and Patson Daka, with Chelsea missing out on the former last summer.



