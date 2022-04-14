Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: When Chelsea Are Expected to Confirm Preferred Takeover Bidder

Chelsea are expected to confirm their preferred takeover bidder next week, according to reports. 

The final four shortlisted bidders are known and now bids must be submitted by the end of play on Thursday. Chelsea and the Raine Group will then decide who their preferred bidder is to take to the Government for approval as the Club nears a takeover. 

Roman Abramovich's successful reign is coming to an end, and a new chapter and era awaits in west London.

imago1010500719h

After the date was extended for final bids to be lodged, from Monday 11 April to Thursday 14, the Times have confirmed the preferred is likely to be named next week. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The preferred option will be chosen by Roman Abramovich and the Chelsea board - which includes Marina Granovskaia, Bruce Buck and Eugene Tenenbaum - but they will also take into account recommendations from Raine, the US merchant bank overseeing the sale. 

All proceeds won't go to Abramovich, who is unable to receive any funds from the takeover, which means the Government has to give the go-ahead for the sale to complete.

imago1011289570h

It is expected that Chelsea will be sold for in excess of £2.5 billion, with all bids confirmed to be cash-only as both Raine and club looked to avoid a debt-financed bid for the current European and World champions. 

It's still ongoing but Chelsea's future is nearing full clarity and a final decision over who will take the keys at Stamford Bridge. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011266925h
News

Mason Mount Included in Champions League XI Despite Chelsea's European Exit

By Matt Debono31 minutes ago
imago1011271447h
News

Vinicius Jr Sends Message to Reece James After Chelsea's 5-4 Aggregate Loss to Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011192498h
News

Lord Karan Bilimoria Insists Ricketts Family Offer to Buy Chelsea Was Too Good to Resist

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011277287h
News

'We Outplayed Them' - Antonio Rudiger on Chelsea's Narrow Defeat to Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011268417h
News

Antonio Rudiger Takes Positives From Chelsea's Clash vs Real Madrid

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011278264h
News

Report: Maurizio Sarri Targets Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Initial Loan at Lazio

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1011266472h
News

Antonio Rudiger Praises Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Game Plan Against Real Madrid

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1011270943h
News

Report: Jorginho Will Not Renew Chelsea Contract Amid Juventus Interest

By Nick Emms15 hours ago