Chelsea are expected to confirm their preferred takeover bidder next week, according to reports.

The final four shortlisted bidders are known and now bids must be submitted by the end of play on Thursday. Chelsea and the Raine Group will then decide who their preferred bidder is to take to the Government for approval as the Club nears a takeover.

Roman Abramovich's successful reign is coming to an end, and a new chapter and era awaits in west London.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

After the date was extended for final bids to be lodged, from Monday 11 April to Thursday 14, the Times have confirmed the preferred is likely to be named next week.

The preferred option will be chosen by Roman Abramovich and the Chelsea board - which includes Marina Granovskaia, Bruce Buck and Eugene Tenenbaum - but they will also take into account recommendations from Raine, the US merchant bank overseeing the sale.

All proceeds won't go to Abramovich, who is unable to receive any funds from the takeover, which means the Government has to give the go-ahead for the sale to complete.

IMAGO / PA Images

It is expected that Chelsea will be sold for in excess of £2.5 billion, with all bids confirmed to be cash-only as both Raine and club looked to avoid a debt-financed bid for the current European and World champions.

It's still ongoing but Chelsea's future is nearing full clarity and a final decision over who will take the keys at Stamford Bridge.

