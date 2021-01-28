Chelsea set for another coaching exit with Fleetwood Town closing in on Anthony Barry appointment

Chelsea are set to lose a key member of their coaching staff as Anthony Barry is nearing a move to Fleetwood Town to replace Joey Barton as manager.

Barry, 34, who joined Frank Lampard's managerial team in August 2020, was largely credited by the ex-Chelsea boss for their side's improved output whilst attacking and defending set-pieces during the first half of the campaign.

Chelsea were facing a battle to keep hold of their coach who was brought in as a 'defensive specialist', with a report from Sportsmail [via The Daily Mail] confirming Fleetwood's desire to make Barry their new Head Coach.

As per a recent report by Pete O' Rourke, Fleetwood are closing in on the appointment of the ex-Wigan coach as their new manager, to replace Joey Barton, who was relieved of his duties earlier this month.

After the club officially parted ways with Lampard on Monday, it was Barry who led the training session just hours after the board's decision was made public.

Barry, who operated as a midfielder during his playing days, spent a majority of his time as a footballer at lower league outfits such the Yeovil Town, Accrington Stanley and Forest Green Rovers.

In the final stages of his tenure as Chelsea boss, Lampard lauded the impact that Barry had since his arrival at the club in the summer.

The former Chelsea manager said: "He [Barry] has certainly helped on set-pieces, but he’s very diligent, he pays so much attention to ourselves and the opposition in every part of the game, from what we do in the office, to studying opposition and working on the training field."

Despite their underwhelming form over the past month, Chelsea have improved their defensive record this campaign, having shipped 79 goals in all competitions last season, 54 of those coming in the Premier League.

Lampard added: “It’s very important you have balance within staff, and what [Anthony] Barry has given us is another person and another level of expertise that I can call upon, and a work ethic that is outstanding."

