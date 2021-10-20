    • October 20, 2021
    Chelsea Learn Major Decision Ahead of Newcastle United Clash On October 30

    Author:

    Chelsea will face a different Newcastle United when they make the trip to St James' Park on October 30.

    Following the £305 million takeover, Steve Bruce's job as manager on Tyneside came under threat but the new Saudi-backed club and its investors opted to hand him his 1000th game as a manager against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. 

    The outcome? A dismal 3-2 defeat. The scoreline flattered the hosts, and it proved to be Bruce's final game in charge. 

    On Wednesday morning, the club confirmed they had parted company with Bruce in a club statement. 

    "Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent," read the statement

    sipa_35607753

    "Newcastle United would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future."

    How does this affect Chelsea?

    Thomas Tuchel's side will be the first away side to visit St James' Park since Bruce's sacking as they make the trip up north at the end of the month on October 30. 

    Who could be in charge? Talks are ongoing with several over the vacancy as Paulo Fonseca, former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and Eddie Howe are three names under consideration by the Magpies. 

    As it stands, Graeme Jones will take charge of affairs with the first-team squad until an appointment is made by the club.

    sipa_35613631

    "Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis, starting with Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace, and will be supported by the coaching team of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith," the statement continued.

    It appears likely a new boss will be in place for Chelsea's visit to the north east. Whether Lampard is high up on their shortlist, it would be fitting if he was put in charge and his first game be against his former club.

    sipa_35607497
