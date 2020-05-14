Alvaro Morata: Chelsea set for £48.5M summer cash injection

Chelsea are set to receive a significant transfer fee this summer when Alvaro Morata's permanent move to Atletico Madrid is confirmed.

The 27-year-old made the move to England from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 for £57 million, however his stay in England didn't work out as all parties had hope.

24 goals in 72 appearances for the Blues saw Morata head back to Spain on an 18-month loan deal to Atletico Madrid in January 2019.

A deal was agreed between the two clubs last summer for Morata to make the switch permanent once his loan spell comes to an end, which is this summer once the 2019/20 campaign comes to an end.

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Frank Lampard's side are set to receive a fee of £48.5 million for Morata.

His contract at Atletico will last until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Morata has previously spoken on his time in England, admitting he wasn't respected by the supporters.

"I didn't quite feel loved or appreciated by the club or the fans," he said to Goal.

"I started very well at Chelsea, but an injury in the end leaves you a bit stuck. You are supposed to be respected by fans, but you know..."

Chelsea will be relieved to be able to finally move on from the failed transfer, and to recoup a heavy fee back for the forward.

With the current financial climate, this will be a welcome boost for Roman Abramovich who has already given Lampard the funds to bolster his squad as Hakim ZIyech's arrival from Ajax is imminent.

