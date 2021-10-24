Chelsea Set to Be Handed N'Golo Kante Fitness Boost Ahead of Southampton Clash

N'Golo Kante could return to the Chelsea side against Southampton after missing their 7-0 win over Norwich City.

The 30-year-old was left out entirely on Saturday by Thomas Tuchel for their Premier League thrashing of the Canaries as the Blues ran riot at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic started the win, while fellow midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez began on the bench.

Kante's absence was not explained by Tuchel, nor announced in his pre-match press conference ahead of the league encounter.

But it was revealed by the Athletic that Kante had some 'muscle tightness' which was why he left out of the side.

However, it was only a minor knock due to it being precautionary, and it was stated that if the Norwich match had been played on the Sunday instead of Saturday, then Kante would've be involved.

With the injury nothing to worry about, Kante is likely to return against Southampton on Tuesday in the Round of 16 Carabao Cup clash.

Tuchel has a whole host of options at his disposal against the Saints, a side the Blues have already played and beaten this season.

The Chelsea boss wants his side to continue their performances and form which sees them going strong in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

"We have to keep going in this way and anything is possible," Tuchel told the media at full time following their 7-0 victory against Norwich. "If you have a bit of luck, create more chances and you become more confident."

