    • October 26, 2021
    Chelsea Set to be Without Trio for Southampton Clash in Carabao Cup

    Chelsea are set to be without Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic as they host Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

    Ralph Hasenhuttl brings his in-form Southampton side to Stamford Bridge as the Saints look to cause an upset.

    The team news is in as the Blues look to progress to the next round.

    Thomas Tuchel has several injury issues to contend with as Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) remain out, while Christian Pulisic (ankle) is also set to miss out once again, having been pictured in individual training ahead of the clash.

    He will be looking to join up with his teammates soon but the match against Southampton will come to soon for his involvement.

    N'Golo Kante will return after he was left out against Norwich City due to muscle tightness whilst Saul Niguez could be handed a rare chance against the Saints for the last-16 clash.

    Tuchel will look to shuffle the pack for the cup tie at Stamford Bridge to keep his squad ahead of a busy November and December schedule and has also hinted at a potential start for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

    Southampton, on the other hand, are without Armando Brojo as he is inelegible to play against his parent club Chelsea.

    Predicted Chelsea XI to face Southampton 

