Chelsea Holding Premier League Talks on Monday Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Chelsea will hold talks with the Premier League on Monday with discussions set to take place over the current status of the league amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Many games have, and are continuing to be cancelled due to outbreaks in squads.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been hit in recent days with four squad members, including Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, having been confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

The situation is now escalating with growing concerns aheads of the busy fixture schedule heading into Christmas and beyond.

As per the Times, talks have been scheduled for Monday with a number of clubs pushing for the league to be brought to a halt to contain the spread of the virus.

The league will be lobbied into taking action before the Boxing Day fixtures commence.

After confirming Manchester United's game versus Brighton on Saturday would be postponed, the league insisted all games would go ahead where possible.

"While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority."

Following Chelsea's 1-1 draw versus Everton on Thursday, Tuchel was asked if clubs losing key players for games affects the integrity of the league.

He replied: "Maybe it can't be [level playing field] because I think there are certain rules why games are postponed. I have trust the rules are the same for everyone. When we play, we play to win. We play with joy and we were happy we played today. It is a pleasure to play, a gift to play, to still be able to do what we love.

"We love to work hard and play hard with the team. We pushed the guys, tried to be positive about it, and I was happy with the team that was on the pitch. I think it was good enough to win the game.

"Do we like to have all our players available? Yes, of course. Do we suffer without them? Yes, for sure. For me – maybe it is, I don't know – but there is never one reason responsible for the lack of results we clearly have right now.

"The most important thing is to stay together, not lose focus on sport political decisions. We must stay with us and keep going. It's like this."

