Premier League Covid-19 Talks: Status of Chelsea's Clash vs Brighton to Be Discussed

The Premier League will hold talks with clubs on Monday following increasing Covid-19 cases which has seen several games called off in recent weeks.

Six of the ten league fixtures were postponed this weekend due to the virus and teams being unable to fulfil the matches, however despite their seven confirmed cases Chelsea were still made to play out a 0-0 draw against Wolves, after having a request to postpone rejected.

It was a decision that 'deeply disappointed' the Blues and now talks will be held on Monday as they debate whether to postpone the entire Gameweek 20 which sees Chelsea scheduled to play Brighton at home on December 29.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As per the Athletic, Gameweek 20 is the most likely round of games to be postponed, however the discussion over how to deal with the ongoing pandemic will be discussed in full among all clubs.

With Chelsea's seven cases and their request being denied on Sunday, Tuchel wasn't pleased that he had to risk his squad's health as concerns mounted among the team.

He has demanded to speak to the league should the number of cases in the Chelsea camp rise.

“If we have the next test and the next positive I would like to speak to the people from the Premier League what they expect," he told the media post-Wolves.

IMAGO / PA Images

“Shall we stop and not arrive in the next game if we are made to play? When they make us play against Brentford shall we not arrive? Shall we not train anymore? What shall we do?”

Chelsea are currently due to play Brentford on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, before getting back on the road on Boxing Day to face Aston Villa in the evening's kick-off.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube