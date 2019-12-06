Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea set to learn outcome of transfer ban appeal from CAS

Matt Debono

Chelsea are expected to learn whether their transfer ban appeal has been successful by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. 

Frank Lampard's side will find out whether they will be able to spend in the upcoming January transfer window, or if they'll have to wait until the summer to start recruiting. 

But a decision is expected to come on Friday 6th December, two weeks after the hearing commenced on the 22nd November.

According to The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson, the Blues will find out their fate on Friday over the decision of their transfer ban appeal.

He expects an announcement to be made ahead of the Blues' trip to Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime to face manager-less Everton [UK]. 

Head Coach Frank Lampard revealed earlier on in the week prior to the 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League that he was expecting a decision to made within 'days'.

"I haven’t heard any more," Lampard said on any update on the CAS hearing. "So I would wait and reserve judgement until we get the judgement and see where we want to go from there."

When asked when he thinks the outcome will be given, Lampard said: "Very soon I believe. Days, I think."

Chelsea have been scouting potential targets with the ban outcome set to be announced - Jadon Sancho, Ben Chilwell and Wilfried Zaha have all been earmarked as potential signings once the Blues are able to spend again. 

