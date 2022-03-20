Chelsea Set to Make Reece James Request to Gareth Southgate Ahead of International Break

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his side are ready to make a request to England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the upcoming international break.

The request will come as James has been forced to sit on the sidelines in recent weeks due to a muscle injury.

The 22-year-old missed a number of games at the start of the year due to a hamstring injury suffered against Brighton at the end of December. Since returning, he has only made three appearances before being sidelined again due to injury.

Speaking after his side's 2-0 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel revealed he would be requesting James is not called up to the England squad ahead of the upcoming international break.

"Petr Cech will have this chat because, of course, the recommendation is that he does not go," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"He is still in individual training, otherwise, we would have brought him to Lille and we would have brought him here for sure. There is no doubt about it.

"He is still in individual training, he needs one more week of rehabilitation and I think we can provide this much better than – it is not the job of the national team to do this."

James received his call-up to the England squad in the past week by manager Gareth Southgate, despite having barely played so far this year.

England are set to face both Switzerland and Ivory Coast at the end of the month and Tuchel will hope Southgate favours the talents of Trent Alexander-Arnold on this particular occasion so as not to exacerbate any problems with James.

