Chelsea set to open contract renewal talks with Jorginho

Chelsea will soon initiate talks to extend Jorginho's contract past the summer.

Following a stop-start two seasons at the club, the 29-year-old, who swapped Naples for west London in the summer of 2018, has been one of Chelsea's most reliable fixtures this season and has been handed a new lease of life under Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will try and extend the Italian's stay at the club with his current deal set to expire in the summer, with the player considering a renewal as a 'top priority'.

This comes just weeks after reports emerged suggesting Jorginho could seal a return to Italy at the end of the season - with some of Serie A's elite clubs, such as Napoli, Juventus and AS Roma all linked with a move for the midfielder.

Last month, his agent, João Santos, had hinted at a potential reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Napoli while talking on a radio broadcasting station. He said: "He [Jorginho] is an important player for Chelsea now.

"However, he is an Italy international, and we are thinking about a return to Serie A if he leaves the Blues. If Napoli will make an offer, we'll evaluate it. He had a great time in Naples, and he has many friends over there."

However, both the player and the agent lit fire to the rumours by dismissing any talk of an exit in the near future.

In an interview with TNT Sports, Jorginho said: "Dude, I’ll tell you the truth. At the moment, how am I going to think about the future two years from now, having what I still have to play this season? Then the Euros are coming," as quoted by Sport Witness.

“So, honestly, there’s no way to think ahead. In fact, I’m very happy here [at Chelsea]. I’m really happy here. So I don’t think about anything else either. Now, at the moment, there’s no reason to think about what will happen in two years, for example."

Santos said, in an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb: "He [Jorginho] has a two-year contract with Chelsea. He thinks about playing the European Championship. And then the World Cup in Qatar. He will remain at Chelsea, one hundred percent."

