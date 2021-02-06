Chelsea set to open contract renewal talks with Thiago Silva in 'coming weeks'

Chelsea will begin to hold talks with Thiago Silva and his representatives in the 'coming weeks' over a new contract at the club.

The 36-year-old has been extremely impressive at the back for the Blues since his summer arrival in west London on a free transfer.

Silva signed an initial one-year contract with an option of a further year.

His performances have been outstanding for the most part since his introduction to the Chelsea side, and he is set to hold talks in the 'coming weeks' over a new deal.

That's as per Fabrizio Romano who states that both parties will start to discus a new deal, with the Chelsea board 'so happy' with the Brazilian.

There is 'no rush' in agreeing a deal and Thomas Tuchel, who worked with Silva at PSG previously, has 'positive feelings' about the central defender.

It has been previously reported that Chelsea want to hand Silva a two-year deal instead of the initial one that had been agreed when he signed for the club last summer.

And Absolute Chelsea have been told recently that Silva's camp want to remain in west London beyond this summer, so if Chelsea want Silva to stay which it appears they do, an agreement will inevitable to prolong his time at Chelsea.

