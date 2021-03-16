Chelsea set to open contract talks with Antonio Rudiger before start of Euro 2020

Chelsea are ready to resume contract talks with defender Antonio Rudiger before the start of this summer's European Championships.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in west London at the end of next season and his future at the club is yet to be decided.

Rudiger has come back into the fold under new head coach Thomas Tuchel, as it looked destined that he was heading for the exit doors under former boss Frank Lampard.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea's defensive record has been exemplary under Tuchel, conceding just two goals in 12 games, and Rudiger has been a big part of that.

And now the Blues are aiming to resume contract talks with Rudiger before Euro 2020 to avoid doubt over his future heading into the tournament, according to the Mail.

Their initial plans were to discuss his future after the Championships, but Chelsea don't want to risk losing Rudiger for nothing next summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

No date has been set over when talks will take place, but several European clubs are on alert over a possible summer deal or agreeing a pre-contract with the central defender in January.

Rudiger had attracted interest from Tuchel during his time at PSG, as a departure last summer looked on the cards.

He has become a key player since Tuchel's appointment, and from his 20 appearances for the Blues this season, he has been part of them keeping 15 clean sheets in that time. A respectable record.

READ MORE: The six clubs who will fight for Erling Haaland's signature this summer

READ MORE: Chelsea have no plans to let Christian Pulisic to leave club this summer

READ MORE: Report - Chelsea 'would be willing' to spend £47.5M to land Juventus star Paulo Dybala

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube