Chelsea set to open contract talks with Kurt Zouma in 2021

Chelsea are set to open talks with Kurt Zouma next year over a new deal in west London.

The 26-year-old has been a regular this season under Frank Lampard having formed a partnership with new signing Thiago Silva at the back, which has seen a drastically improved Chelsea defence this season. 

Zouma has made 19 appearances so far this season in all competitions, scoring four, and the Blues are looking to reward the Frenchman with a new deal.  

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-leeds (16)

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to start talks with Zouma in 2021. 

"There are no negotiations right now," said Romano on the HereWeGo Podcast. "The Chelsea board are thinking of offering a new contract to Zouma. 

"They will start to talk with Zouma, they expect to talk with Zouma to extend his contract. 

"He has two more season left on his contract at Chelsea, but they want to extend the contract. Zouma is a priority."

----------

