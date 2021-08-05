Chelsea Set to Play In-House Game Ahead of Villarreal Clash

The Blues will warm up with a game behind closed doors.

Chelsea are set to play a in-house pre-season friendly behind closed doors at Cobham on Saturday 7 August ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final against Villarreal.

The Blues have completed their pre-season, ending with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham in the Mind Series.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea have an in-house game to help returning internationals such as Mason Mount, Thiago Silva and Jorginho return to full fitness ahead of the Super Cup match.

Reece James, Mount, Ben Chilwell, Silva, Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri returned to Chelsea training on Monday following their countries' deep run into international tournaments over the summer.

Jorginho and Emerson ended up winning Euro 2020 with Mount, Chilwell and James missing out in the final. Silva also narrowly missed out on an international trophy, his Brazil side losing to Argentina in the Copa America final.

Chelsea face Villarreal in the Super Cup final after winning the Champions League last season. The Spanish side won the Europa League, beating Manchester United in the final.

The Blues have history in the competition, losing out on the last two occassions. Back in 2012, the club competed for the trophy after winning the Champions League under Roberto Di Matteo but an inspired performance from future Blue Radamel Falcao saw Chelsea lose 4-1 to Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea also lost out a year later, after winning the Europa League. This time the Blues took Champions League winners Bayern Munich to penalties but Romelu Lukaku missed the decisive penalty.

Chelsea will be looking to bring the trophy back to Stamford Bridge and are preparing to have their returning internationals involved in the squad, planning an in-house match to build up fitness levels.

