Chelsea will start the new 2020/21 Premier League campaign on September 14 following their 'marathon campaign' which saw them finish on August 8.

Frank Lampard's side only completed their season just five weeks before the start of the new fresh domestic season after featuring in the Champions League knockouts.

Despite finishing the Premier League campaign on July 26 against Wolves, the Blues continued as they played an FA Cup final on August 1 versus Arsenal and then a last-16 Champions League tie against Bayern Munich on August 8.

The new season is set to commence on September 12, however as per the Telegraph, Lampard's men will be given until September 14 until they will have to kick off their new season.

Wolves will also be given time off and will be allowed to start the season on September 12. Meanwhile both Manchester clubs will be allowed to start on September 19 after only just finishing their European campaigns.

Lampard has previously called for his side to have a break prior to their clash against Bayern Munich earlier this month and it appears he has had his wishes granted.

"Even in a worst-case scenario that we don’t go through against Bayern, the 12th feels too early for me for the players to start playing again," he said after the FA Cup final.

“The players need a break. That is why we have pulled two hamstrings [César Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic] and had players pull out of the game before this. I would like to think the Premier League would look seriously at that and hopefully give us a fair start next season. We deserve to be, as a Premier League club competing in the Champions League.”

The fixtures for the 2020/20 Premier League are set to be released at 9am UK on Thursday 20 August.

----------

