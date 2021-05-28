Chelsea Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta Praises His Side's Mentality Ahead of Man City Clash

Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea Skipper César Azpilicueta Praises His Side's Mentality Ahead of Man City Clash

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta has shed light on his side's resolve ahead of their showdown with Manchester City.

The defender reflected on the challenges that his side has faced over the course of the campaign and reiterated the enormity of the task his side have been presented with ahead of the final on Saturday.

"We have the mentality that we know we have to give everything on the pitch," said the full-back ahead of Saturday's final, as quoted by Football London.

"We have shown in the past that not only all the staff, but it is also very important to create unity. 

"We have a challenge ahead of us and we know we have to suffer for moments and we have to accept it. 

"Of course, it is the biggest game of the season and we are ready for it."

