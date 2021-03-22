NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea slammed after 'celebrating' Champions League quarter-final tie against FC Porto

Chelsea have been slammed by former Porto winger Paulo Futre after reportedly 'celebrating' the Champions League quarter-final draw which saw the Blues handed a last-eight tie against the Portuguese side.

The draw was made on Friday and Chelsea were arguably given a favourable draw against Porto considering the teams who were left in the competition - Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Porto had overcome Juventus in the last-16 so will not be an easy test for the Blues. It's claimed that Thomas Tuchel's side 'celebrated' the draw which has drawn criticism from Portugal.

As relayed by Sport Witness, ex-Porto winger Futre said: "I was supposed to call Sérgio Conceição [Porto manager] but I didn’t mind because he has a game in Portimão. But I tell him: they celebrated! Chelsea players celebrated when they heard that FC Porto got them."

He added: "How did I know? It’s in the English press and I called later to confirm. FC Porto players have to run like never before in these two games. Do you know why? They think they have already passed the tie. They celebrated! When I spoke to the person I was disgusted and I would give anything to play against Chelsea.

"FC Porto players have to die on the pitch, they think they are already in the semi-finals. They celebrated in the morning when they saw they got FC Porto. They can get through, but they have to sweat blood."

Tuchel admitted to being pleased to have avoided their fellow English counterparts but insisted he will treat Porto with respect. 

Chelsea head to Portugal for the first leg on April 7, before returning to Stamford Bridge for the second leg on April 13.

For full details for the quarter-final, click here.  

