Chelsea Speaking To Norwich's Sporting Director Stuart Webber
According to The Athletic, the club are said to be in contact with Stuart Webber, who has been the Canaries' sporting director since 2017. He had previously been head of youth at Wrexham and Liverpool while also working as head of scouting at QPR and Wolves.
Webber, 38, then joined Huddersfield as director of football in 2015, helping the Terriers reach the Premier League.
Chelsea are keen to appoint a director of football following the departure of Marina Granovskaia in the summer. Club owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali led transfer negotiations over the summer as they spent over £200million to overhaul the squad and sold Timo Werner, Emerson, Billy Gilmour, Kenedy and Michy Batshuayi, the latter two victims of multiple loan moves during their times at the club.
It is also understood that former Liverpool director of football Michael Edwards is keen on the vacant role at Chelsea, but would most likely not arrive until 2023, as interviews with further potential candidates will continue at Chelsea over the next few weeks.
