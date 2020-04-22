Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea squad united after agreeing 10 per cent pay cut for four months

Matt Debono

Chelsea players are set to take pay cuts for the next four months after agreeing a deal with the club which will see wages sliced by 10 per cent.

The agreement came after Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta headed up the negotiations on behalf of the squad which will see all first-team squad members take a wage cut. 

Head coach Frank Lampard remained out of the discussions between director Marina Granovskaia and the Chelsea club-captain.

As per Telegraph Sport, Chelsea have received no opposition from any of the players despite no incentives being offered for taking a reduction in pay. 

Unlike London counter-parts Arsenal, Chelsea have not included any clauses for players to receive the lost money back. 

3342606A-5211-4D46-85ED-99A7F36D5064
Frank Lampard wanted to stay out of negotiations to ensure he couldn't be accused of having an influence on the decision.Getty Images

Mikel Arteta's side will receive a percentage of the amount back should they qualify for the Champions League in the next two seasons [12.5 per cent], or qualify for the Europa League [7.5 per cent].

No incentives have been offered by the Blues' hierarchy which the players have accepted, with the players set to take a pay cut for the next four months. 

Lampard is also thought to be willing to take a wage cut following the coronavirus pandemic which has seen football put to a halt since the start of March. 

Chelsea have provided heavy support to the NHS and its workers during these times; they have offered free use of their Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge for workers, whilst provided 78,000 meals to workers, charities and those most in need.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ethan Ampadu has no regrets over frustrating loan spell at RB Leipzig

Ethan Ampadu has insisted he has no regrets over his loan move to RB Leipzig for the 2019/20 season.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea 'ready to make move' for SC Freiburg striker Luca Waldschmidt

Chelsea are looking to open talks with SC Frieburg striker Luka Waldschmidt as boss Frank Lampard looks to bolster his attacking options.

Ben Davies

Chelsea players hold talks with club over 10% pay cut during coronavirus crisis

Chelsea are hopeful of agreeing a 10 per cent pay cut with the Blues squad as the board looks to stable the books, with the Premier League currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ben Davies

Joe Cole: Frank Lampard needs to copy Man Utd to keep hold of three 'world class' Chelsea stars

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has told Blues boss Frank Lampard to keep hold of Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud who are set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Fernandinho names former Chelsea forward Diego Costa as 'most difficult' opponent

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has named former Chelsea striker Diego Costa as the 'most difficult' opponent he has faced.

Matt Debono

Eden Hazard named 'the best Premier League player' by former Chelsea teammate Juan Mata

Former Chelsea ace Eden Hazard has been named the best player to play in the Premier League by his former teammate Juan Mata.

Matt Debono

Maurizio Sarri reveals Chelsea squad cried after Europa League triumph against Arsenal

Ex-Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri revealed he had a confrontational relationship with the Chelsea dressing room during his reign at Stamford Bridge during the 2018-19 season despite a frosty end to his era in West London.

Ben Davies

Inter Milan 'draw up contract' for out-of-contract Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan have reportedly offered Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud a contract to sign for the Italian club with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Ben Davies

Chelsea defender Reece James hails #PlayersTogether initiative to support NHS

Chelsea full-back Reece James has praised the initiative which was set up by a huge number of Premier League players.

Matt Debono

Willian: Out-of-contract winger wants to finish Premier League season with Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Willian remains keen to play a part in this season's Premier League campaign beyond his contract if required, but criticised the ongoing calls for players being obliged to take salary cuts.

Ben Davies