Chelsea squad united after agreeing 10 per cent pay cut for four months

Chelsea players are set to take pay cuts for the next four months after agreeing a deal with the club which will see wages sliced by 10 per cent.

The agreement came after Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta headed up the negotiations on behalf of the squad which will see all first-team squad members take a wage cut.

Head coach Frank Lampard remained out of the discussions between director Marina Granovskaia and the Chelsea club-captain.

As per Telegraph Sport, Chelsea have received no opposition from any of the players despite no incentives being offered for taking a reduction in pay.

Unlike London counter-parts Arsenal, Chelsea have not included any clauses for players to receive the lost money back.

Frank Lampard wanted to stay out of negotiations to ensure he couldn't be accused of having an influence on the decision. Getty Images

Mikel Arteta's side will receive a percentage of the amount back should they qualify for the Champions League in the next two seasons [12.5 per cent], or qualify for the Europa League [7.5 per cent].

No incentives have been offered by the Blues' hierarchy which the players have accepted, with the players set to take a pay cut for the next four months.

Lampard is also thought to be willing to take a wage cut following the coronavirus pandemic which has seen football put to a halt since the start of March.

Chelsea have provided heavy support to the NHS and its workers during these times; they have offered free use of their Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge for workers, whilst provided 78,000 meals to workers, charities and those most in need.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube