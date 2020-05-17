Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea squad could return to group training as early as May 19

Matt Debono

Chelsea are set to return to group training next week with a vote scheduled for Premier League clubs on Monday 18th May.

The Blues have allowed individuals to train alone at Stamford Bridge following the coronavirus, with the Blues not having played since March.

Now Frank Lampard's side could be one step closer to returning to action as training among small groups is set to be given the go-ahead.

As per the Daily Mail, a vote will be held on Monday between the Premier League clubs on group training protocols, which is expected to be passed.

If it is given the green light, Lampard's men will return to training as early as Tuesday or Wednesday. This includes shooting and ball work in groups of three and four, whilst adhering to the social distancing rules of two metres.

A return date for the 2019/20 to be completed has yet to be decided, with the initial June 12 restart date unlikely to be agreed on.

One further meeting is set to take place at the latter end of next week to discuss training in larger groups.

Head coach Lampard spoke to Sky Sports defending players' stance on their concerns of the season recommencing.  

"I think the important part of my job at the moment is a lot of empathy with the players," Lampard said. "You can't just say, 'lads, we're going this way', because this is a situation none of us have known.

"This is not a players' strike, it's not a player not wanting to train, or a player having an argument with another player, this is something that has affected everyone and their families.

"My lads, I know - and I'm sure all managers will speak in the same way - they're good lads. Their intentions and their feelings for their families are good.

"They want to get here and work. They can't wait to get back and play football."

----------

by

Matt Debono