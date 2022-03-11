Chelsea Staff 'Partially Laid Off Already' Following Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Chelsea have already began partially laying off staff following news that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government.

News broke that Abramovich will face sanctions from the UK government as Chelsea were seized from his possession, barring a sale as of now.

The club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but there are wider consequences.

Speaking to BBC 5Live, via Jason Gibbins, Nevin revealed that Chelsea staff have already been partially laid off.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

This comes after Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

This saw Chelsea's megastore closed, with workers sent home early and fans turned away as they showed up to make purchases at Stamford Bridge.

The megastore was open until 11am on Thursday before being closed as a sign on the window wrote: "Due to the latest government announcement this store will be closed for today until further notice."

IMAGO / PA Images

In an attempt to punish Abramovich, it appears that the government's decision to sanction the Russian could have wider implications as the Blues are laying off members of staff already, as Nevin confirmed.

Whilst it has not been detailed as to who has been laid off, Chelsea will likely provide a statement to combat the reports in due course.

It comes as a surprise as the club were praised for not furloghing any members of staff during the Covid-19 crisis and subsecuent lockdowns, shutting down Premier League football.

The special license granted to Chelsea takes effect from March 10 2022 and expires on May 31 2022. HM Treasury may vary, revoke or suspend this license at any time and the details have been revealed, with Blues fans left in the dark over the future of the club for now.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube