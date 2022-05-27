The staff at Chelsea have been told that the takeover of the club has been complete, with Todd Boehly's consortium now the owners, succeeding Roman Abramovich.

An official announcement is still pending, with funds transferred as the Blues have new owners in place.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the Chelsea staff have been privately told the takeover is complete.

IMAGO / PA Images

There is 'just an announcement pending' as it remains to be seen as to when Chelsea will officially announce the ownership change.

It has been revealed that Boehly was convinced to 'do everything' to buy Chelsea after attending the Blues' Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The American was reportedly left 'enthused by the spectacle and atmosphere' of Chelsea's clash against Real Madrid.

With the staff now being informed that the takeover is complete, Chelsea will look to the transfer window as Thomas Tuchel is keen to rebuild his squad.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Boehly is set to hand Tuchel £200 million to spend this summer and will be keen to ensure that they have been announced in order to start negotiations with targets.

When asked if holding conversations with Boehly will be beneficial to the head coach, Tuchel admitted he is hoping to have honest conversations as he said: "Yes, but I don’t know. We will be very open and honest.

"He will get my point of view if he wants to have it. Of course, we lose key players and we struggle lately to win our home games. He was at the final in Wembley too. So, maybe when the deal is done and he is our owner, he is the lucky charm that we need. We give him some more credit."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube