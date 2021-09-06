Chelsea Star Andreas Christensen Provides Encouraging Update on Contract Renewal Talks

Andreas Christensen has provided his thoughts on the chances of him signing a fresh deal at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old has started all four of his side's games this season, including their dramatic UEFA Super Cup win over Villarreal in August.

Despite making an eye-catching start to the previous campaign under former manager Frank Lampard, the Denmark international was often named on the bench following Thomas Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge, amassing just 27 appearances across all competitions last term.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

In a recent interview with Danish publication Ekstra Bladet via Metro, the centre-half has stated that he is very happy at his boyhood club, and he could very well extend his stay in west London, as he enters the final year of his existing contract.

Christensen said: "I know a lot is being said right now. I can not say too much (about his future at Chelsea), but I think it looks good."

The defender has made a strong start to the 2020/21 campaign, as he impressed in his side's league clashes against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Liverpool.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

The Cobham graduate, who spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach after breaking through the first-team ranks at Chelsea, has expressed his delight at the club's recent European triumphs.

Christensen added: "We have won the Champions League and the Super Cup. I am very happy to be at this club and feel Chelsea are the right place to be in England."

