Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Father Spotted With Chris Hughton Amid Ghana Links

Callum Hudson-Odoi's father has been spotted in a meeting with Chris Hughton amid rumours regarding the Chelsea start changing his national allegiance to represent Ghana.

The youngster is currently on holiday with his family in Ghana and has received a warm welcome in the African country.

Citi Sports have pictured Bismark Odoi, Hudson-Odoi's father, in a meeting with Hughton during their holiday.

imago1009228471h

Hughton has been strongly linked with the Ghana managerial position after his dismissal as Nottingham Forest boss earlier in the season.

It is believed that he is attempting to convince the Chelsea start to play for Ghana rather than England.

Further reports have stated that Hughton has 'already shifted into gear' to convince foreign players of Ghanaian descent to play for the African side.

He is set to hold talks with former Blue Tariq Lamptey, who is also eligible to play for Ghana but his priority for now is to convince Hudson-Odoi to represent his national side.

imago1009394178h

Back in October, England manager Gareth Southgate held talks with the winger to convince him to continue his career with England.

However, despite his increase in game time at Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi has not been named in the England squad this season.

The 21-year-old also rejected a call-up to the England under-21 squad back in November and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted they must respect his decision.

“It’s his personal decision and nothing to do with my opinion or the club’s,” said Tuchel last month after he rejected the call-up. “If I speculate a little bit, I think it’s about disappointment that he is not nominated for the first team, but at the same time maybe did not have enough minutes to be nominated for the first team.

