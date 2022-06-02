Skip to main content

Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Calls Out USMNT Fans After Victory Against Morocco

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has called out the USMNT fans after their victory against Morocco on Wednesday night. 

Pulisic started in the friendly against the North African outfit, with the USA going on to win 3-0 in the friendly, with their no.10 assisting twice in Cincinnati. 

However the Blues winger called out the fans for their lack of support on home turf as they prepare for their participation in the World Cup later this year. 

Pulisic spoke to ESPN after the match and commented on what it was like to play in front of his home fans once again.

He said: "It was nice. To be honest, for whatever reason, I'm not super happy with the amount of Americans here however that works out if I'm being completely honest.

"But thanks to the ones who did come and the support is always great from them, but yeah it's nice to be back in American playing again."

On the pitch for his club, Pulisic scored eight goals and assisted five others in 38 appearances in all competitions for the season just gone.

He also recently admitted that he wants more game time at Chelsea, having now completed three seasons for the Blues.

"As far as right now, I’m obviously just focused on what I’m doing here. And I’m super excited to be here. And yeah, that’s it.

"Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well.

"I think I still got a lot of games, but it’s always something that I’m working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team."

