Chelsea star Christian Pulisic 'excited' for club return following USMNT heroics

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is excited to return to club duty after his goal-scoring exploits for the United States at the weekend.

The 22-year-old ran the show in his side's 2-1 victory over Northern Ireland as he won and scored the winning penalty for Gregg Berhalter's men.

"For me personally, going back to the club level, I'm excited. I'm feeling confident," said the winger, following the win on Sunday, as quoted by Goal.

After starring for Chelsea at the back end of the last season, Pulisic has endured an indifferent club campaign this time around, with just two goals and two assists across 28 appearances in all competitions to show for his efforts.

He added: "As I've said, I feel the best I've felt in my game, so I'm excited for what's to come. I'm feeling good, the guys are feeling good as it seemed here.

"It always feels good, of course, to get on the scoresheet. It's definitely going to help build some confidence."

The attacker was stationed on the left-wing in a 3-4-3 setup at the weekend and yet again, he proved to be the focal point of his side up top.

"I was definitely playing my game. Obviously, positionally things changed a bit from a formation standpoint, but when I get the ball, I still have the same objectives in mind," said the former Borussia Dortmund man.



"I'm still going right at the goal and trying to create things, and I was able to do that today."

