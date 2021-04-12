Chelsea star Christian Pulisic 'feeling confident' ahead of Champions League clash against Porto

Christian Pulisic is feeling positive ahead of Chelsea's Champions League second leg tie against Porto in the quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's men travel to Seville looking to complete the job to progress into the semi-finals after a 2-0 victory in the first leg last Wednesday.

They are in prime position to make the last four and Chelsea are in confident mood following a 4-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It has lifted the mood in the camp ahead of their biggest week of the season so far with a European quarter-final and FA Cup semi-final to play.

And speaking to the official Chelsea website, Pulisic outlined his and team's confidence.

‘I’m feeling really confident, I’m feeling very good with the team as well," admitted Pulisic. "It was a big response from the last Premier League game as well."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pulisic also offered a fitness update ahead of the quarter-final tie, acknowledging the 'not easy' season he has had with injuries.

He added: "Personally I am feeling very good. I am happy to be playing and helping the team whichever way I can. It was nice to get on the scoresheet and I am feeling very strong at the moment.

"I am doing my best to take care of myself. I have got to take care of my body and be strong and healthy for all the games.

"It has not been an easy season, there has been a lot of coming in and coming out and injuries, but I’m feeling healthy and strong right now."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube