Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Honoured to Partner with PUMA

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is delighted to have signed a long-term partnership with PUMA after leaving Nike.

The USA international's association with the German multinational corporation will see PUMA commit to supporting the winger in growing soccer participation in America and inspiring the next generation.

A press release read: "Christian (Pulisic) together with PUMA has made a commitment to grow the sport through various programs and opportunities for youth athletes in the United States, including product donations for underserved youth, establish various camps and clinics, rehabilitating fields and more."

Following the announcement of his new partnership with PUMA, Pulisic said: "Anyone who loves soccer, should be able to play. We have a platform in sports and if something is truly meaningful, you can really help to open people’s eyes and make changes.

"What I love about PUMA is they share my passion and my goal to support youth soccer in America, and to help the next generation to chase their dreams.

“In many ways, it was a no-brainer for me to join PUMA. With its world-class and innovative products, PUMA embodies the culture of sports on and off the pitch.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

"Their technical innovations revolve around speed, which is one of my biggest weapons. It’s an honor to follow in the PUMA footsteps of some of the greatest players to have ever played the game, Pele, (Diego) Maradona, and Johan Cruyff."

To celebrate the new partnership between the former Borussia Dortmund man and PUMA, a special pair of customised ULTRA 1.3's will worn and debuted by the American in Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup clash against Villareal on Wednesday in Belfast.

