Chelsea star Christian Pulisic makes USMNT admission ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has expressed his desire to represent the United States at the Olympic Games this summer.

The 22-year-old, who's been capped 34 times by his country so far, is eligible to take part in the competition, which runs from July 21 to August 7, should his country manage to qualify, but at the expense of pre-season action with the Blues next season.

"The Olympics are, of course, a massive honour to play in, and to represent your country in an Olympics would be amazing,” said the former Dortmund man, in an interview with ProSoccerTalk.

READ MORE: Financial Fair Play set to be scrapped - Chelsea to be given 'more freedom' in £150M transfer pursuit of Erling Haaland

READ MORE: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes international break admission following 14-game unbeaten run

READ MORE: Report - Chelsea suffer blow as Erling Haaland's transfer to Real Madrid 'practically done'

“I am fully supporting the guys in qualifying now. It is something I’ve thought about and that I’ve wanted to play in."

The winger's club campaign has been marred by injury as he's notched two goals and two assists for his side across all competitions this season.

Pulisic added: "Obviously, I can’t control exactly what goes on and what is best for me at the time and the team at the time, I can’t say. But, it is something that I would like to play in.”

READ MORE: Callum Hudson-Odoi outlines Chelsea and England ambitions

READ MORE: Man City defender Eric Garcia 'rejects' Chelsea for Barcelona return

READ MORE: AC Milan set to sign Fikayo Tomori on permanent deal - Chelsea won't give discount on £26M deal

Despite his injury struggles, the forward has shown signs of a return to form in recent weeks and though he has failed to replicate his goal-scoring exploits from last season, he has started looking sharp as Chelsea enter the business end of their campaign.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has backed Pulisic to have a massive impact at the club and has been impressed by his attacker's attitude since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January.

Pulisic, who made his senior international debut at the age of 17, and will be keen to hit form as soon as possible with the race for the Premier League top-four as tight as ever and crunch games coming up in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube