Chelsea star Christian Pulisic reflects on 'tough' defeat to West Brom

Christian Pulisic gave credit to West Brom for their 5-2 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League but admitted they made it tough for themselves as their unbeaten start under Thomas Tuchel came to an end.

Chelsea did themselves little favours on Saturday in west London after taking the lead, through the American, before going down to 10 men as Thiago Silva was shown a second yellow card. 

West Brom ran riot and put five past the Blues to inflict defeat on the Blues for the first time under Tuchel, ending a run of 14 matches without a loss. 

Pulisic suffered an injury blow after sustaining a hamstring problem at half-time, adding a further blow to Tuchel and the Blues.

He reflected on the dismal afternoon for the Blues acknowledging the errors they made during the defeat.

"It was a tough first half for us, we can’t do that to ourselves," admitted Pulisic to the official Chelsea website. "We made some simple mistakes that we wouldn’t usually make and obviously a red card changes the complexion of a game. But overall we made it really tough for ourselves.

‘You never want to go down to ten men in football, it’s never easy in that situation. You have to give West Brom credit though, they played really well today and were positive in their attacking actions."

Pulisic refused to blame the international break stopping their momentum. 

He added: "I don’t want to say that [it did]. 

