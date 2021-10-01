Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Unlikely to Face Southampton in Premier League Clash Due to Injury

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic is unlikely to face Southampton on Saturday for the Blues following Thomas Tuchel's pre-match press conference.

The forward has not featured for Tuchel's side since the last international break.

Speaking ahead of the Southampton clash, Tuchel hinted that Pulisic will not be involved.

The USMNT captain was ruled out of Chelsea's match against Juventus as the Blues went on to lose 1-0.

He has not been called up for the USMNT's next round of World Cup qualifiers as he recovers from an injury suffered in the last round.

The forward, who has struggled from injuries throughout the last year, had a fantastic breakout season in west London in 2019/20, before struggling to find his feet under new manager Thomas Tuchel, despite having previously worked under him at Borussia Dortmund in 2016/17.

Upon his return from the last international break, when Pulisic suffered the injury, Tuchel announced it would take 10 days for him to recover and return. However, it has been much longer than that.

Tuchel told his team that they must 'learn to win' without the 22-year-old as he said: "Do we miss Christian Pulisic? Of course we miss sprints and intensity.

"We have the squad and the duty, on me as a coach to find solutions, it is possible to win games without Mason Mount. Hopefully he knows with how much respect, and how much I love him. I want him to be in the team. If he is injured, we need to win games without him. It is the same with N’Golo, Christian Pulisic and Reece James."

