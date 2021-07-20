Chelsea Star Conor Gallagher Reflects on Loan Spells Following Pre-Season Return

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has looked back at his loan stints and the progress he has made away from his boyhood club.



Since emerging through the youth ranks in west London, the 21-year-old has gathered vast experience by undergoing a couple of loan spells to further his improvement and to gather first-team minutes under his belt.

The defensive midfielder is one of several young stars who have been named in the Blues' travelling squad ahead of their pre-season trip to Ireland.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Gallagher said: "I’ve just loved every minute of it and I want to push on even more now. I’ve loved every loan I’ve been on and every game I’ve played," as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"It’s been great meeting new people, playing with a load of different players and under different managers. It’s all about getting different experiences.

"With Sam (Allardyce) at West Brom, it was more about the dirty side and doing that well, whereas at Swansea, it was about runs in behind and creating chances."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Englishman, who has four years left on his current deal, impressed during a loan spell at West Brom last term, amassing 32 outings across all competitions for the Baggies.

He added: "Each manager has helped improve different areas of my game, which has been so valuable for my development.

‘I’ve definitely improved as a player in the past two years and a lot of that is down to the four managers I’ve played under and their different styles of play."

What Conor Gallagher said in March on his Premier League experience

"Everyone throughout their careers has a lot of tough moments. You experience losing and things like that and you improve. We as young players, no matter what, will get experience from it. I was excited to play in the Premier League after a step up from Championship last season. I’ve loved every minute of it.

"Hopefully I'll keep developing and improving. It’s been a tough season for West Brom so far, so doing the dirty side of the game, the importance of work off the ball (is important). Premier League quality will punish you if you switch off, so you need to be concentrated and focused.

"I know people have other views on players going on loan and I’ve been at three different teams, but it’s three different experiences and teams with [different] styles, different managers and players. I’ve learnt a lot already in two years. Hopefully I can continue to learn as a player."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube