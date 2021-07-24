Chelsea Star Dujon Sterling Speaks on Competing Against Christian Pulisic And Callum Hudson-Odoi

Another Sterling who has the world at his feet.

Chelsea centre-half Dujon Sterling has heaped praise on first-team stars Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 21-year-old has returned to his boyhood club after spending the previous campaign on loan at Wigan, and has impressed in pre-season training as Chelsea's young guns try and impress Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

The London-born defender is one of many youngsters included in the west London side's travelling squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland.

Sterling said: "When you come up against top players, world-class players, Champions League winners, that’s how you want to be tested, to have the chance to compete at that level," as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"I thought I did well, especially against Christian! Personally, it was just good to get the run out and keep building up fitness."

The right-back further delivered his verdict on playing against Callum Hudson-Odoi, with whom he played alongside through the youth ranks at Cobham.

He added: "It was good playing with Callum (Hudson-Odoi), I gave him a little assist as well. It was good especially because we played with each other a lot coming up through the age groups.

"We know each other’s games really well and the timing of when to run, when to play it, so the movement is just natural to us now."

Sterling has also revealed the progress he's made while working under Tuchel, and with his current deal at Stamford Bridge set to expire next year, it remains to be seen if his future lies elsewhere.

