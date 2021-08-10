Chelsea Star Edouard Mendy Reflects on Champions League Final Victory Against Man City

Edouard Mendy has delivered his verdict on his side's victory in the Champions League final in May.

The 29-year-old started in goal for the Blues in their tie against Pep Guardiola's side in Portugal, as a first-half strike from Kai Havertz proved enough to clinch the European title for Chelsea.

Ahead of the west London outfit's UEFA Super Cup clash against Sevilla on Wednesday, the Senegalese has expressed his thoughts on a narrow 1-0 win over the Premier League champions.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"The final week of last season, when we knew that the last match would be the Champions League final, there was a lot of discipline, a lot of adrenaline, and a lot of positive pressure," said Mendy, as quoted by UEFA's official website.

"We knew that the Champions League final is something that truly has to be experienced. It might be something you only get to experience once in your life."

After finishing top of their group, Chelsea beat Porto, Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid en route to the final, which was the second all-English Champions League final clash in three years.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mendy added: "We all kept our eyes on the target. We really wanted to play the final our way, so we did what we had to do to prepare for the match. In the end, above all, we lived up to the occasion.

"For me, the two best bits were, of course, when Kai (Havertz) scored the goal; and then, when the referee blew the final whistle, I saw that everyone was so happy, crying happy tears.

"I saw the staff and the substitutes run onto the pitch, and we knew that we'd done something big. I think it only sunk in a few days later that we'd really managed to win it. Lifting the trophy is a unique experience."

