'He is a Fantastic Player' - Ajax's Naci Unuvar Praises Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has received praise from Ajax's Naci Unuvar.

The Blues attacker signed from the Dutch giants last summer and has made 55 appearances in all competitions ever since.

He has recently enjoyed a strong spell for the European Champions, with three goals and four assists so far this season.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

In an interview with Voetbalzone via Sport Witness, the Ajax youngster spoke on Ziyech's ability and how well he performed at his former club.

"I think he is a fantastic player.

“He is so decisive at Chelsea for a reason; he did a great job at Ajax as well. If you can look up to him, that’s great.

“I had a good relationship with him, so then you automatically pull together more. We’re not really the same type of player, but I’ve often heard and seen the comparison.”

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Unuvar also plays as a winger and there have been recent comparisons between him and Ziyech, with the 18-year-old making two appearances for his club having risen through their youth ranks.

Ziyech joined Ajax from FC Twente in 2016 and amassed 165 appearances in all competitions across four seasons.

He scored 49 goals and assisted an impressive 83 for the club and therefore attracted attention from some of Europe's biggest sides, particularly after his contributions to the side in their Champions League run in the 18/19 campaign.

However, it is widely believed that he has struggled to hit the same levels he consistently reached in the Eredivisie during his time at Chelsea so far.

