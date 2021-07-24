Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea Star Jorginho Hints At Return to Pre-Season Training

Ballon d'Or incoming? Pre-season as well, sure.
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is nearing a return to pre-season training after leading his country to European Championship glory.

The 29-year-old played a key role in the Blues' Champions League winning campaign before starring for Italy as Roberto Mancini's side beat England in the final on penalties.

After racking up 43 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, Jorginho is set to return to club duty, as he looks to get up to speed with the rest of the squad.

The former Napoli man took to Instagram on Friday, saying: "Unwinding and recharging. Now ready for this upcoming season."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has welcomed a series of first-team stars back at training, such as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

The German boss is still expecting the arrival of more senior stars, who are currently on holiday following their involvement in the European Championships and Copa America.

It has been reported recently that the west London side have opened contract extension talks with the Brazil-born midfielder, whose agent has made some interesting comments on his future at Stamford Bridge.

After a stellar 2020/21 campaign for club and country, Jorginho believes that he could be in the running to claim the highly coveted Ballon d'Or award this year.

He said: "I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria that a decision is made based on. If we're talking about talent, then I know I'm not the best in the world.

"How could I compare myself to Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've got completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."

