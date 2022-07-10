Skip to main content

Chelsea star Kai Havertz Answers Fans Twitter Questions While Away In US For Pre-Season Tour

The Champions League Final hero has been on the Blue's official twitter account to answer the public's questions of all things Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has been with the club since 2020 when the he signed from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £62million.

Timo Werner/ Kai Havertz

The Germany International has appeared on 92 occasions for the Blues and scored 23 goals, most notably the decider in the 2021 Champions League Final against fellow Premier League side Manchester City.

Havertz, along with the rest of Chelsea's first team, have travelled to North America to play a set of pre-season friendlies against Club America and Arsenal in preparation for the 2022/23 season.

In his downtime between training, the star has taking the helm of social media, asking fans to send in their questions for him to answer.

One commenter questioned the German's new hairstyle, to which he replied: "Because of the hotter weather, and to get some fresh air on my head!"

Another asked who had the best taste in music, to which the Chelsea ace replied taking a shot at the player stood on his home turf, Christian Pulisic.

"Definitely not Christian Pulisic, he plays a lot of country music, not for me!"

The evening's entertainment ended with a photo of the forward relaxing, computer on his lap smiling.

