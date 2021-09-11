September 11, 2021
Chelsea Star Kai Havertz Makes Encouraging Timo Werner Admission

Kai Havertz has explained why Timo Werner is still a key asset to Chelsea despite the recent arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues have made a fast start to the new campaign following their Champions League success with seven points out of a possible nine in their first three league outings prior to the international break.

The west Londoners pulled off a club-record signing of Lukaku from Inter Milan to bolster their attacking options as they look to compete on all fronts, which left Werner on the bench in their previous two league outings against Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, Havertz has drawn an interesting comparison between the attributes of the two attackers ahead of his side's clash against Aston Villa on Saturday.

In a recent appearance on the Mic’d Up Podcast, the Germany international said: "Romelu (Lukaku) brings a lot of things. He’s a very good striker," as quoted by Metro.

"I think he (Lukaku) also grew as a player very much in the last couple of years (at Inter). We all know how tall and how big he is. To have him as a number nine for us all is very good, because I think we are a little more flexible."

Havertz went on to shed some light on the balance provided to Chelsea's attacking options by Werner, who has often operated from a wide position since Thomas Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge in January.

The 22-year-old added: "We have, for example, Timo (Werner). He’s a striker who always runs behind and always finds the spaces.

"Now, we have another type of striker (Lukaku). It’s just nice to have such a big squad and have so many players. Romelu (Lukaku) is one of the best strikers in the world."

