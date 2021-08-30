Chelsea Star N'Golo Kanté Reports for France Training Despite Thomas Tuchel Injury Claims

N'Golo Kanté reported for international duty on Monday after Thomas Tuchel expressed concerns over a potential injury following Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the weekend.

The 30-year-old was taken off at half-time at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as the Blues held out for a well-deserved point in Merseyside after going down to 10-men just prior to the interval, with Reece James conceding a controversial penalty.

It was confirmed by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel following the clash that the World Cup winner had indeed injured his ankle on the stroke of half-time against the Reds, which could persuad the west London outfit to push further in a bid to sign Saúl Ñíguez from Atlético Madrid before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Speaking in his post-match press-conference on Saturday, Tuchel said: "He (Kanté) is injured.

"He (Kanté) missed the Arsenal game because of pain in his ankle and inflammation.

"The (Liverpool) opponent fell in his ankle, twisted it again, and he had the same pain as before the Arsenal game. He (Kanté) was lacking force to accelerate, and we had to take him off."

However, despite the concerns expressed over his ankle by Tuchel, Kanté reported for international duty on Monday, but it remains to be seen if he features for France in their World Cup qualifier ties against Bosnia & Herzegovina, Ukraine and Finland.

Following the first international break of the 2021/22 campaign, Chelsea are set to play seven times in the space of a month, including key clashes against Tottenham, Manchester City and Juventus.

