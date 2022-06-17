Chelsea Star Reece James Enjoying The Off-Season Playing Tennis

The England International posted his attempt at a different sport on Instagram and people had opinions.

With the 2021/22 season recently coming to a close, many players have been relishing their time off.

Reece James has taken to social media to show off his athletic talents away from football.

In the caption, the 22-year-old joked that even in a different sport, he still wins.

The player was playing in Oxshott Tennis Club, located in Surrey.

James has played for the Blues since 2018, and has made 82 appearances for the side, excluding a loan spell at West Brom.

During that time, the Englishman helped the outfit towards winning the prestigious Champions League competition in 2020/21.

Chelsea fans flooded the comment section with varied reactions to the post.

One comment responded directly to the caption about the player's winning results:

Many of the replies came from Real Madrid fans hoping to influence the player's decision as to his future:

Another reply claimed the player was the 'best player in the world':

A decision as to the Chelsea man's future is still up in the air, but the summer will likely be a pivotal moment in his career, whether he stays or goes.

