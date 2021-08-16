Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea Star Romelu Lukaku Delivers Verdict on Crystal Palace Victory

He's been impressed with what he's seen so far.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea talisman Romelu Lukaku has reflected on his side's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues got off to a flying start in the new league season as goals from Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevor Chalobah helped the hosts claim all three points against the Eagles.

After completing a club-record £97.5 million switch to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan, Lukaku has provided his thoughts on the win after missing out on the tie against Patrick Vieira's side due to lack of match-fitness.

pjimage (7)

"It was a good win, and the manner in which we won with a dominant scoreline and creating a lot of chances (was good as well)," said the 28-year-old, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"We (Chelsea) pressed and recovered the ball high. We didn’t really get into any problems so it was good. Hopefully we can keep that level of performance up. 

"We’re going to have to (keep it up), because the Premier League is very difficult, but I’m looking forward to this challenge." 

Lukaku Inter Departure

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Lukaku is in line to make his first appearance for the Champions League winners since returning to the club in their upcoming Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Belgium international set to become the highest earner in west London after signing a five-year contract with the European Champions.

The former Manchester United man has revealed that a return to Chelsea was an opportunity that proved to be too good to turn down for the marksman, who led Inter to Serie A glory last season.

