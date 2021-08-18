Romelu Lukaku: Cesar Azpilicueta Is A Great Chelsea Captain, Messaged During Quarantine

August 18, 2021
Chelsea Star Romelu Lukaku Makes Cesar Azpilicueta Admission

Full compliments for the skipper.
Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku has lauded Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and revealed messages were exchanged during his quarantine period.

The 28-year-old completed his return to Chelsea last Thursday for a club-record £97.5 million fee from Inter Milan, signing a five-year contract worth in excess of £200,000-a-week

Lukaku was introduced to the Chelsea at their open training session at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday ahead of his expected debut on Sunday against London rivals Arsenal

He will wear the no.9 shirt, confirmed by himself and then shortly followed by the club

"Can I say it? Yeah. I got the number nine. I’m very happy and fortunate to be in this situation."

Lukaku joins the Champions League winners for the 2021/22 campaign and beyond, and delivered glowing praise for skipper Azpilicueta.

What did Lukaku say?

"Azpi is the captain, he’s been here for years and is a great captain," the Chelsea forward said on the leaders in the Blues side. 

"When I was in quarantine he was messaging me. It’s like I was never gone. The same for the rest of the boys. There are many big personalities in this dressing room. I like to make everybody feel comfortable and give them confidence. Those players are worthy to be Chelsea players, they showed it last season."

sipa_34596350

Lukaku is set to join his Chelsea teammates on the pitch against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon after declaring his availability to Thomas Tuchel

"I’ve been training. I did a full pre-season. Now I try to get my teammates better and I’m available if the manager wants to play me."

